Wani urges UNHRC to appoint a commission of inquiry to investigate HR abuses in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Prominent rights activist and chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to appoint commission of inquiry to investigate the ongoing and past HR violations in Kashmir and hold the culprits responsible for their wrong doings.

Altaf Hussain Wani while speaking on the behalf of World Muslim Congress expressed his dismay over the UNHCR acting High Commissioner's failure to report about the worst human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people have been facing systematic and gross human rights violations and abuses by India since decades, said a press release here Friday.

Demanding the special attention towards the worsening situation in the held territory he said that Amnesty International's (AI) scathing report on blatant HR violations in the region was an eye-opener for the world.

Referring the AI's report, Wani said that the report stated that at least 36 journalists have faced interrogation, raids, threats or physical assault for their reporting until now.

He said that despite expulsion from Kashmir and India the AI tried to document human rights situation which also reflects that the ground realities were under reported and can lead to catastrophic situation. He said that India was denying access to any HR organization in Kashmir fearing it would expose their genocide of Kashmiris.

Wani urged the UNHRC to appoint commission of inquiry on the ongoing and past HR violations in Kashmir to hold the HR violators responsible for their worst wrong doings.