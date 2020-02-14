While welcoming Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Pakistan senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed the optimism that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : While welcoming Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Pakistan senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed the optimism that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

In a press statement issued here on Friday the JKNF leader said, "The people of occupied Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to brother country Turkey especially president Erdogan for his wholehearted support to the cause of Kashmir". He said that Turkey is one of the countries that besides raising Kashmir issue at every international forum has strongly condemned India's illegal occupation and the atrocities being inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Besides strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, Wani hoped that the high profile visit will be instrumental in galvanizing international community's action to alleviate humanitarian nightmare in the occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JKNF spokesman in a separate statement condemned the coldblooded murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazi, who was martyred in an attack by unknown persons in Srinagar.

The spokesman said that Indian secret agencies working in the occupied territory have a worst track record of staging fake encounters to kill Kashmiris. He pointed out that there was no stop to fake encounters stage-managed by the police, central reserve police and Indian army to earn promotions and rewards. "The result is that the vulnerable persons, including women, human rights defenders, marginalized groups and people of political dissent continue to remain at risk of violence and often resulting in death", he added.