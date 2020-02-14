UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wani Welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Official Visit To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Wani welcomes Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Pakistan

While welcoming Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Pakistan senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed the optimism that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : While welcoming Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Pakistan senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed the optimism that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

In a press statement issued here on Friday the JKNF leader said, "The people of occupied Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to brother country Turkey especially president Erdogan for his wholehearted support to the cause of Kashmir". He said that Turkey is one of the countries that besides raising Kashmir issue at every international forum has strongly condemned India's illegal occupation and the atrocities being inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Besides strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, Wani hoped that the high profile visit will be instrumental in galvanizing international community's action to alleviate humanitarian nightmare in the occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JKNF spokesman in a separate statement condemned the coldblooded murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazi, who was martyred in an attack by unknown persons in Srinagar.

The spokesman said that Indian secret agencies working in the occupied territory have a worst track record of staging fake encounters to kill Kashmiris. He pointed out that there was no stop to fake encounters stage-managed by the police, central reserve police and Indian army to earn promotions and rewards. "The result is that the vulnerable persons, including women, human rights defenders, marginalized groups and people of political dissent continue to remain at risk of violence and often resulting in death", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Attack Army Police Altaf Hussain Turkey Visit Jammu Srinagar Ghazi Tayyip Erdogan Women

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

24 minutes ago

Five new excise facilitation centers to start func ..

43 seconds ago

Police arrest murderers, drug dealer in Peshawar

44 seconds ago

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercept ..

47 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department impounds ..

49 seconds ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.