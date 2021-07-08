MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The fifth martyrdom anniversary of renowned Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani was commemorated as Resistance day across the line of control (LOC) on Thursday with determination to follow his footsteps and continue struggle for right to self determination.

A rally was organized by Jammu Kashmir liberation cell and education department from Jinnah pilot High school to upper Ada in Muzaffarabad to pay homage to Shaheed Burhan wani and expressed solidarity with the people of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)' A large number of students and people participated in the rally chanting slogans against Indian occupation and in favor of freedom carrying pictures of Burhan Wani.

Speakers in rally while paying tribute to great sacrifice of Wani said his blood will not go in waste and struggle for the right to self determination will continue till its logical end and India will not succeed to suppress the legitimate struggle of people.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir also organized a rally in Neelum Valley to pay homage to shaheed on his 5th martyrdom and renew the pledge to continue his struggle forward till the achievements of objectives.

Youngsters waved swords to express solidarity with the oppressed people of illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while chanting slogans and marched towards the ceasefire line.

An organized contingent of Kashmiri youths saluted the picture of Burhan Wani and waived national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

Hundreds of youngsters took oath to remain determined for resistance and independence from India like Burhan Wani.

While addressing the resistance rally, Usman Ali Hashim, Vice Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir said that today the Kashmiri people reiterate their commitment for independence from India.

He said, "We (Kashmiri) send a message to India that we do not recognize Indian occupation." He said that the Kashmiri people, while paying homage to Burhan Wani Shaheed and millions of other great martyrs, renewed their commitment that their struggle would continue till the achievement independence and right to self-determination.

Sharafat Hussain Malik said that Burhan Wani is in the hearts of millions of Kashmiri youth, "we hereby pledge to continue his mission" he added.

Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Faisal Farooq, Dr Safir Sheikh, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Muhammad Anas Inqalabi, Qasid Farooq and others also addressed the rally.