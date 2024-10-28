Open Menu

Wanted Absconder In Duel Murder Case Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

In a significant operation, a team of Tarnol Police Station and Tarnol Circle Homicide Unit of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday apprehended an absconding suspect, involved in a double murder case

A police spokesman told APP that a citizen filed a report in Tarnol Police Station regarding the brutal murder of a man and woman, using a sharp weapon.

He said upon receiving the information, the Tarnol Police immediately registered case number 672/24 and initiated an investigation.

He said that by utilizing modern technical and scientific methods, the Tarnol Police and Homicide Unit swiftly apprehended the accused namely Dil Badshah. Police team also recovered murder tool from his possession, he added.

He said a case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officials said that Islamabad Police was carrying out indiscriminate actions to combat crimes, violence and murder incidents.

