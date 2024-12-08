Wanted accused arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Police Response Unit (PRU) on Sunday arrested a wanted accused in a fraud and attempted murder case.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, the PRU arrested the accused from Azadi flyover on suspicion. When his criminal record was checked, he was found to be an A-category proclaimed offender (PO).

The accused is wanted to the Sheikhupura Police in eight cases including attempted murder.