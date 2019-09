Three suspects including two wanted and one absconder were arrested by Investigation police of District West here on Friday, said SSP Investigation West-I Abid Ali Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Three suspects including two wanted and one absconder were arrested by Investigation police of District West here on Friday, said SSP Investigation West-I Abid Ali Baloch.

He said that the accused are identified as Muhammad Farooq, Tariq Ali and Basheer Ahmed.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the Mominabad,Iqbal Market and Shershah Investigation police.