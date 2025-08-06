Wanted Criminal Arrested For Killing Daughter In Law
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Kahuta Police arrested a fugitive wanted for killing his daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Kahuta Police arrested a fugitive wanted for killing his daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute.
The arrest was made more than a year after the tragic incident took place in June 2023.
According to a police spokesperson, the suspect had allegedly shot and killed his daughter-in-law.
His son, who was also involved in the murder, was already arrested earlier in the case.
The fugitive is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.
SP Potohar Division, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, said the accused will be presented in court with solid evidence.
He praised the efforts of the police team involved in the arrest and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to delivering justice. He added that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the police's top priority.
