Open Menu

Wanted Criminal Arrested For Killing Daughter In Law

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:18 PM

Wanted criminal arrested for killing daughter in law

Kahuta Police arrested a fugitive wanted for killing his daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Kahuta Police arrested a fugitive wanted for killing his daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute.

The arrest was made more than a year after the tragic incident took place in June 2023.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect had allegedly shot and killed his daughter-in-law.

His son, who was also involved in the murder, was already arrested earlier in the case.

The fugitive is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

SP Potohar Division, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, said the accused will be presented in court with solid evidence.

He praised the efforts of the police team involved in the arrest and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to delivering justice. He added that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the police's top priority.

Recent Stories

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for educ ..

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children

11 minutes ago
 Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event ..

Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to expl ..

Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation

7 minutes ago
 DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutio ..

DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability

7 minutes ago
 Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance ..

Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..

7 minutes ago
 PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

7 minutes ago
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra obser ..

30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed

7 minutes ago
 Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) se ..

Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda

11 minutes ago
 Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge join ..

Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action

11 minutes ago
 Lahore receives scattered rain

Lahore receives scattered rain

17 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

11 minutes ago
 Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan