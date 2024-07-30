Open Menu

Wanted Criminal Arrested In Joint Operation By Rangers, Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Wanted criminal arrested in joint operation by Rangers, Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Saadi Town, resulting in the arrest of a suspected highly-wanted criminal.

The arrested individual, identified as Ghani Khan, was a habitual offender with multiple FIRs registered against him at various police stations, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Ghani Khan had previously escaped with injuries after a police encounter on March 13, this year.

During the arrest, law enforcement recovered seven mobile phones and a pistol holster from his possession.

The arrested suspect, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile March Criminals From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan