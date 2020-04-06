UrduPoint.com
Wanted Criminal Arrested In Sukkur

Mon 06th April 2020

Wanted criminal arrested in Sukkur

Khairpur police have arrested a wanted criminal allegedly involved in killing of four members of a family in Katcha area of Bagharji in Sukkur on Monday morning

SSP Khairpur, Muhammad Umar Tufail said the ASP city Saad Arshad assigned the task to arrest the murderers, who three days ago shot dead four members of a family in the Katcha area of Baghriji.

He said an operation was launched to arrest the accused Arbab alias Arban Narejo and two of his accomplices, while the police also recovered weapons from the possession of the criminals.

The SSP Khairpur said the criminals were traced through using of modern technology, including the geo-fencing and reviewing the call records, adding that the arrested criminal also killed four people of Chandia community in 2004 at Pir-jo-Goth and left other three injured.

He said the criminal was also wanted in many other cases, including police encounters, killings of policemen and other heinous crimes.

