Wanted Criminal Held After Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Shah Rukan-e-Alam police have arrested a notorious thief after exchange of fire with police near Vegetable Market on Sunday early morning.

Station House Officer (SHO) Qurat-ul-Ain along with his team was on routine patrolling when they stopped three suspicious persons on a motorcycle heading towards city area from Vegetable Market, the criminals started firing on the police party and attempted to escape from the scene.

The police also retaliated and the exchange of fire was lasted for more than an hour. After the firing, the police arrested an accused who was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The arrested criminal was identified as Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Javed resident of Muzaffargarh, who wanted to police in more than 27 cases. The police has also recovered illegal weapon from his possession and shifted him to Nishtar Hospital for treatment of bullet wounds.

Case has been registered against the criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped accused, police sources added.

