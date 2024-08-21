Wanted criminal held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Police have apprehended a notorious criminal wanted in murder case in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police arrested Muhammad Shabbir who was wanted for the killing of Hafeez and for injuring Mudassar, Waheed, and Safir due to old enmity.

The victims' father filed a complaint in this year.

After committing crime, Shabbir went into hiding, but police used human intelligence and investigative techniques to track him down and make his arrest possible.

Three of Shabir's accomplices Qadir, Zaman, and Tanveer had already been arrested and charged earlier.

SP Saddar Nabil Khokhar praised the Jatali Police for their successful operation.

He emphasized that bringing such criminals to justice is crucial for providing justice to the affected families.