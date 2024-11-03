Wanted criminal held for killing over a petty dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a wanted criminal involved in killing of a citizen over petty dispute.

According to a police spokesman, the wanted criminal Arsalan, along with his accomplices, allegedly killed Humayun with a hammer.

After committing crime, the accused fled away from scene. The incident took place in July.

Using various intelligence methods, the Ratta Amral police successfully tracked down and apprehended the pro claimed offender.

Police said that three of his accomplices had already been arrested earlier in the case.

SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, stated that the accused will be presented in court with solid evidence and will be punished.

Raja emphasized that arresting such criminals involved in heinous crimes is imperative to provide justice to victims' families.