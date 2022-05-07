UrduPoint.com

Wanted Criminal Killed In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday killed a notorious and wanted criminal after police encounter in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station here on Saturday, informed the Police spokesman

According to initial information the police raided on the house of Tariq Billa who was involved in various serious crimes in the area of Saddar Wah Police Station including dacoity and ransom incidents.

During the raid at his house cross firing took place in which Tariq Billa was killed during the encounter whereas in the senior police officials reached on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter Taxila for autopsy.

Tariq Billa was a sign of terror in the area and he was wanted to Wah Police in miscellaneous cases and over 30 first information reports (FIRs) of different categories were registered against the wanted criminal.

City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of Saddar Wah Police and announced commendation certificates to the Police Party that executed the encounter successfully.

He said that nobody would be allowed to vandalize citizens through criminal activities and the Rawalpindi Police would continue its efforts without any fear and discrimination to exterminate crime.

