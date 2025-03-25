Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

A wanted criminal and drug dealer was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Laksian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A wanted criminal and drug dealer was killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Laksian police limits.

According to a press release issued by the DPO on Tuesday, Laksian police were conducting a search operation in the riverine area of Tibbi Syedan when unidentified assailants opened fire on them. Additional police reinforcements were called in, and they responded with retaliatory fire.

After the exchange of fire ceased, police discovered the body of an unidentified man. Upon an investigation, he was identified as Iqbal Shah, who had been killed by his own accomplices. Iqbal Shah was responsible for attacking a police raid team on March 22, 2025, in which two officers were martyred and two others were injured.

The remaining suspects managed to escape. Special teams have been formed to track them down and bring them to justice.