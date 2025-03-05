Open Menu

Wanted Criminal Killed In Police Encounter In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A wanted criminal involved in drug trafficking and attempted murder was killed in an encounter with police in the Gul Bahar Jehangira area of Akora Khattak,Nowshera.

The suspect, identified as Izzat Gul, opened fire on a police party attempting to arrest him, leading to an exchange of fire in which he was killed.

According to details, District Police Chief Abdul Rashid, under the ongoing campaign "Azm: Drug-Free Nowshera," directed SHO Akora Khattak Ashfaq Khan and ASI Incharge Jehangira Sakhi Jan Khan, along with other police personnel, to conduct a search and strike operation against anti-social elements.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team approached Izzat Gul's residence in Gul Bahar Jehangira to arrest him.

However, the suspect attempted to flee by jumping over a wall and opened fire on the police party. In self-defense, the police returned fire, resulting in the suspect's death.

ASI Sakhi Jan Khan, who was wearing protective gear, remained unharmed by the suspect's gunfire. The police recovered the weapon used by the suspect.

The body of the criminal was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Izzat Gul was wanted in multiple cases, including drug trafficking and attempted murder.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

21 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

21 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 hour ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan