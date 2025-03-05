Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A wanted criminal involved in drug trafficking and attempted murder was killed in an encounter with police in the Gul Bahar Jehangira area of Akora Khattak,Nowshera.

The suspect, identified as Izzat Gul, opened fire on a police party attempting to arrest him, leading to an exchange of fire in which he was killed.

According to details, District Police Chief Abdul Rashid, under the ongoing campaign "Azm: Drug-Free Nowshera," directed SHO Akora Khattak Ashfaq Khan and ASI Incharge Jehangira Sakhi Jan Khan, along with other police personnel, to conduct a search and strike operation against anti-social elements.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team approached Izzat Gul's residence in Gul Bahar Jehangira to arrest him.

However, the suspect attempted to flee by jumping over a wall and opened fire on the police party. In self-defense, the police returned fire, resulting in the suspect's death.

ASI Sakhi Jan Khan, who was wearing protective gear, remained unharmed by the suspect's gunfire. The police recovered the weapon used by the suspect.

The body of the criminal was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Izzat Gul was wanted in multiple cases, including drug trafficking and attempted murder.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.