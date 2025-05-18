Wanted Criminals Arrested During Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in different criminal cases in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police have arrested pro claimed offenders who were wanted since last year in miscellaneous cases.
The police carried out a targeted operation and successfully took them into custody.
SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja appreciated the performance of police team, said that those involved in criminal activities including their facilitators will not be able to escape the law.
He added that police are committed to bringing all such elements to justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted criminals arrested during crackdown52 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrested 9 drug dealers, seize over 8 kg drugs54 seconds ago
-
Suspect arrested in robbery case59 seconds ago
-
Livestock at risk as heatwave intensifies1 minute ago
-
DC orders relocation of sweet homes21 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide41 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in injuring father, son arrested41 minutes ago
-
IG FC Balochistan (North) visits Kohlu, distributes certificates at media workshop41 minutes ago
-
Call for developing expertise in AI51 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket seeks govt special attention; former captain, coach51 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers advised to complete cultivation by May 3151 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank, inspects police facilities, security measures51 minutes ago