Wanted Gang Busted With Ring Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

Islamabad Noon police have arrested four active members of a dacoit gang including gang leader involved in looting people on gun point and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapons from their possession

A team of officials of Police Station Noon traced the gangsters while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation, said a news release issued on Monday.

The detainees were identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Tariq, Hasnain and Zaman ( gang leader) and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in Industrial-Area and Saddar Zones while these gangsters also confessed incidents of looting people in areas of District Rawalpindi and Attock also.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. It is pertinent to mention that couple of days back, the gang had also committed robbery at a mobile shop in the jurisdiction of PS Golra. Besides the gang had also injured one watchman during the robbery at under construction PHA Flats in I-16 in the jurisdiction of PS Noon area.

The action was taken on the directions of SP I-Area Zone Fida Hussain Satti under the supervision SHO Noon Ishtiaq Hussain Shah, including ASI Muhammad Asif and others.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has appreciated the performance of the Police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

