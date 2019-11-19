UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wanted Member Of Afghan Dacoits' Gang Held; Rs. 3.5m Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Wanted member of Afghan dacoits' gang held; Rs. 3.5m recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police nabbed a wanted member of an Afghan dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 3.5 million and weapon from him, police said on Tuesdau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police nabbed a wanted member of an Afghan dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 3.5 million and weapon from him, police said on Tuesdau.

According to details, a team headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan nabbed member of dacoits' gang belonging to Afghanistan which was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

He has been identified as Dost Khan s/o Fazal Muhammad while police team also recovered cash and weapon along with ammunition from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Shalimar police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices. The nabbed person has already criminal record and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Police Station CIA Criminals All From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Postal rest houses booked till December

4 minutes ago

Iran to unblock internet once 'abuse' stops: gover ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Ukraine's Claims Against Russia Regar ..

4 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on Youth Enterprise Development' ..

1 minute ago

PTI funeral procession will come out from tribal d ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed mourns death of his brother Sult ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.