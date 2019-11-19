Wanted member of Afghan dacoits' gang held; Rs. 3.5m recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police nabbed a wanted member of an Afghan dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 3.5 million and weapon from him, police said on Tuesdau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police nabbed a wanted member of an Afghan dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 3.5 million and weapon from him, police said on Tuesdau.

According to details, a team headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan nabbed member of dacoits' gang belonging to Afghanistan which was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

He has been identified as Dost Khan s/o Fazal Muhammad while police team also recovered cash and weapon along with ammunition from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Shalimar police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices. The nabbed person has already criminal record and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.