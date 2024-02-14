Wanted member of bike lifter gang arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Aabpara police team have arrested a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession

An ICP public relations officer said on Wednesday that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities in various areas of Aabpara police station.

The accused was identified as Zohaib. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession. The cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.