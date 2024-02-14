Wanted Member Of Bike Lifter Gang Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Aabpara police team have arrested a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession
An ICP public relations officer said on Wednesday that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.
Following these directions, the Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities in various areas of Aabpara police station.
The accused was identified as Zohaib. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession. The cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in a brawl19 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Nadeem Jan29 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked29 minutes ago
-
Court extends bails of PTI leaders in corruption cases29 minutes ago
-
500-kg adulterated khoya discarded:29 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held39 minutes ago
-
22 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered39 minutes ago
-
Envoy discusses upcoming JMC meeting with Iraqi Housing Minister1 hour ago
-
Chairman BoG Ayub Teaching Hospital chairs meeting to enhance healthcare services1 hour ago
-
ECP notifies elections in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank on Feb 171 hour ago
-
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar3 hours ago
-
Cold & dry weather expected in KP3 hours ago