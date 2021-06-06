UrduPoint.com
Wanted Member Of Bike Lifter Gang Held, Three Bikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Wanted member of bike lifter gang held, three bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Ramna Police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, a police spokesman said.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against car/bike-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (Saddar) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Ramna police station Akhtar Zaman and others.

This team apprehended a bike lifter identified as Muhammad Anees and recovered three stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance of Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.

