Wanted member of criminals' gang held, cash, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Karachi Company police arrested a wanted member of a dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone as well as weapons from his possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Karachi Company Sub-inspector Fazal-Khaliq, ASI Raees along with others to ensure the arrest of criminals.

The police team arrested wanted member of criminals' gang identified as Faisal Hussain Shah.

The team recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapon from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, he confessed to be involved in several dacoity incidents on Kashmir High way and its surroundings along with his other accomplices. Further investigation is underway from him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations appreciated performance of Karachi Company police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangster.