Wanted member of criminals' gang held, valuables and weapon recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Kohsar Police have arrested a wanted member of street criminal's gang and recovered valuables and weapon from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday .

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) assigned special task to all Zonal SOPs to ensure arrest of those involved in street crimes.

SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of ASP Aysha Gul including SHO Kohsar Kamal khan, Sub-inspector Nawazish alongwith others.

The team successfully held the accused identified as Adnan and recovered snatched cash, wrist watches, mobile phones laptop, motorbike and weapon from their possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect and further investigation was underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated the performance of Kohsar Police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.

