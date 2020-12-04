UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wanted Member Of House Burglaries Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Wanted member of house burglaries gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lohibher police Friday busted a wanted member of house burglaries gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons from him.

According to police spokesman , Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in theft. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per the DIG directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi, including Station House Officer (SHO) Lohi Bhir Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman , ASI Waris Ali and others, which successfully busted a wanted member of a thief gang.

The accused identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab.

A case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

The DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for its members.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Khushab Criminals Gold All From

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

46 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

1 hour ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

2 hours ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 hours ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.