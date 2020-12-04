Wanted member of house burglaries gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lohibher police Friday busted a wanted member of house burglaries gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and weapons from him.

According to police spokesman , Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in theft. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per the DIG directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi, including Station House Officer (SHO) Lohi Bhir Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman , ASI Waris Ali and others, which successfully busted a wanted member of a thief gang.

The accused identified as Ali Raza resident of District Khushab.

A case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

The DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of Lohibher police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for its members.