Wanted Murder Suspect Arrested In Police Operation In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) SHO Saddar Police Station, Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Mudassar Shahbaz, along with his team, arrested a wanted criminal in a murder case on Saturday. According to the sources of local police, the proclaimed offender had shot and killed Muhammad Shafi in Chak No.
126 JB on April 12, 2024. A case had been registered under Section 302/34 of the IPC in the Saddar Police Station.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed lauded the arrest, stating that a crackdown against criminal elements is ongoing to ensure citizen safety.
APP/mha/378
