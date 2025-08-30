Wanted murder suspect arrested in police operation in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) SHO Saddar Police Station, Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Mudassar Shahbaz, along with his team, arrested a wanted criminal in a murder case on Saturday. According to the sources of local police, the proclaimed offender had shot and killed Muhammad Shafi in Chak No.

126 JB on April 12, 2024. A case had been registered under Section 302/34 of the IPC in the Saddar Police Station.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed lauded the arrest, stating that a crackdown against criminal elements is ongoing to ensure citizen safety.

