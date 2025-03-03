Open Menu

Wanted Offender Held

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Wanted offender held

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Rangpur police arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered an illegal weapon.

The operation was carried out under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

According to the details, the Station House Officer (SHO) Rangpur and his team apprehended Ejaz Ambrana, a proclaimed offender involved in a case under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). A 30-bore pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

The SHO Rangpur reiterated that the police remain committed to taking indiscriminate action against criminals.

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

13 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

39 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

41 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

1 hour ago
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion ..

China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan