Wanted offender held

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Rangpur police arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered an illegal weapon.

The operation was carried out under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

According to the details, the Station House Officer (SHO) Rangpur and his team apprehended Ejaz Ambrana, a proclaimed offender involved in a case under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). A 30-bore pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

The SHO Rangpur reiterated that the police remain committed to taking indiscriminate action against criminals.