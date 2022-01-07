UrduPoint.com

Wanted PO Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Wanted PO held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested wanted proclaimed offender (PO) during search operation launched here on Friday.

Police source said, the accused identified as Muzamel Mushwari was nabbed by Daera Din Panah police operating in tehsil Kot Addu.

The arrested person was wanted in many different cases of theft and robbery were reported from across the district. Further investigation was underway.

