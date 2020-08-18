UrduPoint.com
Wanted Robber Killed In Shootout With Sukkur Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Police claimed to have gunned down a most wanted criminal and recovered a motorcycle and kalashnikov from his possession.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo said Pano Aqil Police acted on a tip off that Nabi Bakhsh Kharoos-led gang of dacoits was committing robbery at the Link Road. He said that when the police patrol reached the spot, a shootout ensued during which one robber was killed while others escaped.

He said the body was identified as that of Nabi Bakhsh Kharoos hailing from Bachal Shah Miani of Sukkur. SSP Samoo said Nabi Bakhsh Kharoos was wanted in as many as 17 cases.

He said Kalashnikov and bullets were recovered from his possession and added raids were underway to arrest the remaining gang. The SSP said in yet another encounter between police and motorcycle snatchers in the jurisdiction of Abad Police Station, an alleged criminal identified as Sohano Katohar was killed.

More Stories From Pakistan

