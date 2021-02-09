UrduPoint.com
Wanted smuggler held, 250 kg narcotics seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force claimed to have arrested a wanted drugs smuggler from interior part of the city and recovered more than 250 kg narcotics from his possession on Tuesday.

Official spokesman informed about the criminal identified as Hassan Mahmood alias Sanni Budha.

The recovered narcotics was believed to be cost of Rs. 40 millions.

The accused had revealed some important Names working as his accomplices, claimed the official who had kept the names hidden.

He was also wanted to the police in other cases of different nature of crimes.

Police started raids following revelations made by the culprit during investigation, he added.

