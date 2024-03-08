Wanted Suspect Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Hyderabad police shot dead a wanted suspect Rafique Gahelo in an encounter in the limits of Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the Naseem Nagar police received a tip-off about presence of Gahelo near embankment of river Indus in Qasimabad.
He claimed that as soon as the police reached the locality Gahelo and his associates resorted to firing gunshots on the cops.
The spokesman said Gehelo sustained a fatal gunshot during the exchange of firing and died.
According to him, the suspected dacoit was wanted in at least 32 different criminal cases.
He belonged to village Bachal Gahelo in Matiari district.
He told that Gahelo was wanted to Hyderabad, Matiari and Sanghar police in a number of cases of robberies and other crimes.
The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.
Separately, Rahuki police rounded up an alleged street criminal and recovered a pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
The spokesman the suspect as Abdul Ghaffar Abrejo who was wanted in several cases of street crimes and snatching.
