Wanted terrorist commander Zafari along with two group members killed in Dara Adam Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The security forces in a successful intelligence based operation on Sunday killed the most wanted terrorist commander Zafar alias Zafari and two of his group members in Dara Adam Khel.

According to the security sources, on the night of June 16th and 17th, security forces in a highly planned intelligence-based operation killed a most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique in Dara Adam Khel whereas two of his members identified as Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran (Resident of Bazi Khel, Dara Adam Khel) and Anas alias Ali (Resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan) were sent to hell.

The intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

The slain terrorist Zafri was a resident of village Malan in Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on 22nd May 2023.

Terrorist Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Commander Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs 100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Terrorist Hasan Khan had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022 whereas the killed terrorist Anas in 2018 was an expert sniper and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place.

Due to the rejection of the local population, the terrorists were forced to secretly bury their dead terrorists.

The coal miners, business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces would continue their continuous efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

Effective and timely operations of intelligence agencies and security forces have narrowed the ground for terrorists inside and outside the country, the ISPR said.