Wanted Terrorist Killed In Joint Operation In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A significant operation was conducted by the police and the Counter Terrorism Department in the border mountainous area of Kohat and Hangu on Sunday, resulting in the elimination of a wanted terrorist, Gulzar.
According to Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, a pistol and ice were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MUST, Mirpur observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" to celebrate the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-M ..6 minutes ago
-
100-kg dead chicken meat recovered6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot pays tribute to martyrs6 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ Tank6 minutes ago
-
Wanted terrorist killed in joint operation in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM lauds armed forces of Pakistan for breaking India's dream of establishing supremacy in the re ..16 minutes ago
-
Wahdat Council Kohat Division elects Syed Ibne Ali as life president16 minutes ago
-
AJK President praises Pakistan's Armed Forces for foiling India's designs16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises national symposium16 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot26 minutes ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over petty dispute in Wah Cantt26 minutes ago