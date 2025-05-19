Wanted terrorist killed in joint operation in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A significant operation was conducted by the police and the Counter Terrorism Department in the border mountainous area of Kohat and Hangu on Sunday, resulting in the elimination of a wanted terrorist, Gulzar.

According to Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, a pistol and ice were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

