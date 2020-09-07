UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wanted Terrorist Wasim Zakria With Five Associates Slain In NW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Wanted terrorist Wasim Zakria with five associates slain in NW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The security forces on Monday killed a high value wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with his five associates in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

During the operation around ten important terrorists were also arrested, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Terrorist Commander Wasim belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts from 2019 till now.

Terrorist Wasim Zakaria was directly involved in targeted killings in the area including those of government departments' officials and CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar.

He also committed attacks on security forces and army convoy near Hasso Khel.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Army ISPR CSS 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

21 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

44 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

46 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

46 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

46 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.