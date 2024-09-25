Open Menu

Wants VCs’appointments On Merit, Says Punjab Governor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan saya there is no conflict between the chief minister’s office and the Governor’s office

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Wednesday said that there have been numerous questions raised over the manner in which vice-chancellors were appointed, adding that he has no personal interest but wants appointments to be made on merit.

During a media interaction at the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Governor addressed the issue of vice-chancellor appointments, saying there is no conflict between the Chief Minister’s Office and the Governor’s Office.

“I am striving to ensure that vice-chancellors are appointed based on merit. A lot of questions were raised regarding how these appointments were made,” he said.

He further questioned, “Is Pakistan limited to just 20 people who can be appointed as vice-chancellors by rotating them across different universities?”

Speaking on the current political situation, Governor Punjab mentioned that a lot was decided about constitutional amendments and the judiciary in the Charter of Democracy.

“In the 19th Amendment, the balance of power was shifted from Parliament to the Judicial Commission. Many judges appointed through this commission are well known to you.”

He went on to say, “Look at the decisions made by former Chief Justices, which caused harm to lawyers, Pakistan, and the public. Most of the judges that were appointed came from prominent legal chambers.”

Regarding constitutional amendments, he added, “What was left out in the 18th Amendment from the Charter of Democracy should be completed through this constitutional amendment. We aim to establish constitutional courts where the constitution can be interpreted.”

Governor Punjab also recalled the judiciary’s activism between 2008 and 2013, remarking, “Suo motu actions were taken over samosas, and the Prime Minister was summoned early in the morning, often having to appear in court without breakfast.”

