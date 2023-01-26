UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Academy Playing Key Role In Training Of Engineers: Chairman FESCO BoD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:45 PM

WAPDA Engineering Academy is playing a key role in the training of engineers.These views were expressed by the Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahseen Awan during his visit to WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad

He said that engineers from all over Pakistan were getting excellent results through utilizing this training in their professional life. He said that WAPDA Engineering Academy would be given the status of a university in future. He further said that engineers should maintain their individual identity and use all their skills to resolve the problems of consumers. Engineers should utilize their professional skills so that the service of the nation can be done effectively, he added. He said that all newly recruited Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) would get training from WAPDA Engineering Academy.

He said that a state-of-the-art laboratory will be built & engineers from abroad will be invited for the restoration and maintenance of the old machinery.�Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan directed Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed to finalize the suggestions and a complete action plan for the further improvement of the Academy, which would be sent to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for final approval. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Academy Engineer Hamad Ahmed welcomed Chairman Board Malik Tahsin Awan on his arrival at the Academy and gave him a detailed briefing on various issues of the Academy. He said that different types of technical training and refresher courses were being conducted in WAPDA Engineering Academy.�Later, Malik Tahseen Awan also visited the Regional Testing Laboratory (RTL) and inspected the testing quality of the Laboratory and equipment.

