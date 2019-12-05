WAPDA all set to commence Diamer Basha dam construction: chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) is all set to commence construction work on Diamer-Basha dam , following award of contract in six to eight weeks.

Also, the under-construction Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) would be completed in 2024-25. These mega projects are going to change the fate of the country.

This was announced by WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain at the inaugural ceremonies of the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineering Conference and 15th International Conference on Geotechnical Engineering here at the University of Engineering and Technology. The three-day conferences is being organised by Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society (PEGS).

The WAPDA chairman said that the Authority had been playing a pivotal role in development of multi-disciplinary engineering professions, as it had the honour of being the largest engineering organization in Pakistan. The projects constructed by WAPDA in water and hydropower sectors had been contributing for economic stability and social uplift in the country, he added.

The Chairman said that WAPDA added 2487 MW cheap, green and clean energy to national grid last year with completion of three hydropower projects namely 1410-MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum and 108 MW-Golen Gol.

Dilating upon the strategy to harness water and hydropower resources, the Chairman said that WAPDA was committed to adding five million acre feet (MAF) to water storage and 4600 MW hydropower generation by 2025 and another eight MAF water storage and 16000 MW power generation upto 2030 by completing various projects.

Congratulating the PGES on organizing the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineering Conference and the 15th International Conference on Geotechnical Engineering, he expressed the hope that the two conferences would be beneficial for engineering fraternity in general and development of the country in particular.

The PGES President Amjad Agha in his welcome remarks, highlighted the importance of the conferences for advancement of geotechnical engineering in Pakistan. UET Civil Engineering Department and Conference Organizing Committee Chairman Prof. Dr. Aziz Akbar said that the two conferences would bring together the best of ideas to discuss the new challenges in geotechnical engineering with special reference to transport infrastructure in the ongoing mega CPEC projects in Pakistan. The PGES Secretary General and NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood and Punjab Higher education Commission Chairman Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid also addressed the inaugural session.