Open Menu

WAPDA Assistant Lineman Martyred After Falling From Electric Pole In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM

WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A young Assistant Lineman of WAPDA, Moin Gul, lost his life after falling from an electric pole while performing duty in village Kailag.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sub-Division Lora Chowk, where Moin Gul was carrying out routine maintenance work.

During the task, he slipped and fell from the pole. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The deceased belonged to village Nangki. His sudden death has plunged the area into deep grief, with locals expressing sorrow over the loss of a hardworking and dedicated employee.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan