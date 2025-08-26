WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A young Assistant Lineman of WAPDA, Moin Gul, lost his life after falling from an electric pole while performing duty in village Kailag.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sub-Division Lora Chowk, where Moin Gul was carrying out routine maintenance work.

During the task, he slipped and fell from the pole. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The deceased belonged to village Nangki. His sudden death has plunged the area into deep grief, with locals expressing sorrow over the loss of a hardworking and dedicated employee.