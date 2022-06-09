WAPDA awards construction contract of Phase-I Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme

The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded three contracts worth Rs.98.5 billion for construction of Phase-I of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, also known as K-IV to supply 260 million gallon per day (MGD) of water to Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded three contracts worth Rs.98.5 billion for construction of Phase-I of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, also known as K-IV to supply 260 million gallon per day (MGD) of water to Karachi.

The ceremony to sign the contract documents was held on Thursday at WAPDA Mega Hydel Projects Complex. Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony. Chairman WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, WAPDA Member (Water) Javed Latif, WAPDA Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar and representatives of the consultants and the construction firms concerned also attended the ceremony.

General Manager (South) WAPDA Projects, Project Director K-IV and representatives of the contractors signed the contract documents on behalf of WAPDA and the construction firms respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that K-IV was a vital project for Karachi, as it would help address the issue of water supply to the cosmopolitan and economic hub of Pakistan. Expressing satisfaction over WAPDA for streamlining the Project, he said, it is a big day today for K-IV and we hope that the Project will be completed as per scheduled time frame.

Earlier, WAPDA GM (South) Projects / PD briefed the minister that Phase-I of K-IV Project would be constructed in district Thatta, Malir and Karachi West, with approved PC-I of Rs.126.5 billion, envisages to supply 260 MGD of water to Karachi. The Project will be constructed through eight packages, of which two have already been awarded, three being awarded today while remaining three will also be awarded in the next ten days, he told and added two contractors have been mobilized to the site and construction of the Project will commence in first week of July. The phase-I of K-IV is scheduled to be completed in October 2023, the minister was further briefed.

It is worth mentioning that the three contracts signed today include Contract Package K-IV � PL-I worth Rs 52.71 billion for pressurized water transmission MS pipelines and allied works from RD 0 to RD 64+200, contract package K-IV PL-II worth Rs.28.846 billion for pressurized water transmission MS pipelines and allied works from RD 64+200 to RD 111+700, contract package K-IV � PS worth Rs 17.40 billion for engineering procurement and construction (EPC) and turnkey contract of pumping station (civil, electrical and mechanical works).