WAPDA Awards Multi-million Dollar Contract For Mangla Dam Project

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded a multi-million Dollar contract for the supply of two critical transformers for the Mangla Refurbishment Project, paving the way for a major increase in power generation capacity and a stronger national grid.

In a statement released by WAPDA on Friday, WAPDA has taken a major step forward in the Mangla Dam Project, awarding a contract worth US$ 6.28729 million for the design and supply of two 220 KV, 168.75 MVA Generator Step-up (GSU) Transformers for Unit No. 9 and 10.

The contract was signed between WAPDA and Chinese contractor CHINT at a ceremony held at WAPDA House.

The project which aims to refurbish the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station will increase its generation capacity from 1000 MW to 1310 MW, a significant increase of 310 MW.

The average annual generation will also increase from 5 billion units to 6.6 billion units. The project is being funded by USAID, AFD France, and WAPDA's resources.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027-28 and will play a vital role in strengthening the national grid and meeting the country's growing power needs.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Member (Finance) WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry and Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar.

