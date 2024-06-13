- Home
- Pakistan
- WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for civil, electro-mechanical works of Dargai Hydel Power Station
WAPDA Awards Rs. 10.6b Contract For Civil, Electro-mechanical Works Of Dargai Hydel Power Station
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works for rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station worth Rs. 10.6 billion to a Joint Venture (JV), comprising two Chinese and a Pakistani firm.
General Manager (Hydel Development) WAPDA Ihsan Ullah and authorized representative of the JV Nabeel Tahir signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, WAPDA officers, representatives of AFD, the consultants and the contractors were also present in the contract signing ceremony.
WAPDA is carrying out rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of Dargai Hydel Power Station with Financial Support of AFD, France.
According to the contract, Dargai Hydel Power Station will be rehabilitated in 3 years.
On completion of the rehabilitation project, Dargai Hydel Power Station will generate 22 MW of green and clean hydel electricity. It will provide 130 million units of low cost hydel electricity to the National Grid annually.
Dargai Hydel Power Station, located in Malakand, was constructed in 1952. After serving 72 years, it requires rehabilitation to continue its operation.
WAPDA is implementing a two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources in Pakistan. Under the strategy, WAPDA is not only constructing new hydropower projects but also rehabilitating and upgrading its old hydel power stations to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid. Rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station is part of the said strategy.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Health Deptt issues advisory against measles, Nigellaria7 minutes ago
-
Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division7 minutes ago
-
Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries7 minutes ago
-
President directs Insurance Ombudsman to ensure prompt relief to aggrieved policyholders7 minutes ago
-
Five killed as car-rickshaw collided in Faisalabad7 minutes ago
-
Trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns closure of SHRC, KPC in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
Wajid Shaikh posted as Chief Inspector Stamps7 minutes ago
-
Federal budget 2024-25 lays strong foundation for GDP growth, economic stabilization: Experts17 minutes ago
-
FBR to relaunch POS scheme soon: Chairman FBR17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS ranked high among world's woman universities17 minutes ago
-
Speakers discuss Gender-based violence, legislation in Pakistan17 minutes ago