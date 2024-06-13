Open Menu

WAPDA Awards Rs. 10.6b Contract For Dargai Rehabilitation Project

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM

WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for Dargai Rehabilitation Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works for rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station worth Rs. 10.6 billion to a Joint Venture (JV), comprising two Chinese and a Pakistani firm.

General Manager (Hydel Development) WAPDA Ihsan Ullah and authorized representative of the JV Nabeel Tahir signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, WAPDA officers, representatives of AFD, the consultants and the contractors were also present in the contract signing ceremony, according WAPDA spokesman here Thursday.

WAPDA is carrying out rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of Dargai Hydel Power Station with Financial Support of AFD, France.

According to the contract, Dargai Hydel Power Station will be rehabilitated in 3 years.

On completion of the rehabilitation project, Dargai Hydel Power Station will generate 22 MW of green and clean hydel electricity. It will provide 130 million units of low cost hydel electricity to the National Grid annually.

Dargai Hydel Power Station, located in Malakand, was constructed in 1952. After serving 72 years, it requires rehabilitation to continue its operation.

WAPDA is implementing a two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources in Pakistan. Under the strategy, WAPDA is not only constructing new hydropower projects but also rehabilitating and upgrading its old hydel power stations to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid. Rehabilitation of Dargai Hydel Power Station is part of the said strategy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water China WAPDA France Malakand Dargai Nabeel (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

18 minutes ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

4 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

7 hours ago
PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan