WAPDA Awards Rs. 21.534b Contract For Installation Of Telemetry System At Indus Basin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM
The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded contract worth Rs. 21.534 billion for installation of telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) for real-time discharge monitoring
The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) comprising CDigital and HBCC along with Siemens as Sub-Contractor in the JV. As per the contract, the telemetry system, after the installation, will be commissioned in December 2026, according to WAPDA spokesman here Wednesday.
Chief Engineer and Project Director Indus Telemetry Project Waseem Ali and Chief Executive Officer CDigital, Muhammad Ahsan Bashir signed the agreement on behalf of WADA and the JV respectively in a ceremony.
Member IRSA (Punjab), WAPDA’s Member (Finance), Member (Water), Member (Power), General Manager (Hydro Resource Management) and representatives of 45 Engineering Division, the Consultants and the Contractors also attended the ceremony.
It is important to note that the Ministry of Water Resources has entrusted WAPDA with the crucial task of implementing a Telemetry System on Indus Basin Irrigation System in order to address the issues of water distribution among the federating units.
