WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela wins All Pakistan English Declamation Contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Cadet Abdullah Nisar of WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela, displaying exceptional oratory skills, secured first position in English category of All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest organised by Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi the other day.

As many as 18 teams hailing from renowned boarding colleges of Pakistan including Military Colleges, PAF Colleges, all Cadet Colleges of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJ&K and Government College (GC) University Lahore participated in the contest, said a press release issued on Monday.