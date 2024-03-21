WAPDA Chairman Affirms Crucial Role In National Development
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 09:38 PM
In a message commemorating World Water Day, Chairman WAPDA Engr. Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani underscores the pivotal role of water resources in sustaining life and fostering human development
Emphasizing the significance of effectively harnessing Pakistan's abundant water resources, he highlights WAPDA's unwavering commitment to the nation's water, food, and energy security.
Chairman Ghani proudly announces WAPDA's implementation of the largest development portfolio, featuring eight transformative mega projects. These ambitious endeavors, including the Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, and others, are poised to revolutionize Pakistan's economic landscape, providing essential water resources and economically feasible hydel electricity.
Scheduled for completion between 2024 and 2029, these projects are projected to significantly bolster the country's water storage by adding 9.
7 Million Acre Feet (MAF), irrigating an additional 3.9 million acres of land, and supplying 950 million gallons per day for drinking purposes to Karachi and Peshawar.
Moreover, these initiatives will effectively double WAPDA's hydel generation capacity from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW, contributing an impressive 10,000 MW of clean, green, and cost-effective hydel electricity to the national grid.
Chairman Ghani's resounding message underscores WAPDA's unwavering commitment to propelling Pakistan's development through the strategic harnessing of water resources, setting a strong foundation for sustained economic growth and enhanced living standards for the nation's populace.
