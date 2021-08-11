WAPDA Chairman calls on Chinese Ambassador

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed, it was officially said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed, it was officially said.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the resumption of construction work and security arrangements made for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country area were discussed in detail.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese Government is thankful to Government of Pakistan for the provision of facilities and the required security in this regard.

Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman assured the Chinese Ambassador to provide a safe and more secure environment in the project area for the safety of Chinese workers. He said that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on WAPDA projects.