UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Chairman Calls On Chinese Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

WAPDA Chairman calls on Chinese Ambassador

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed, it was officially said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed, it was officially said.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to the resumption of construction work and security arrangements made for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country area were discussed in detail.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese Government is thankful to Government of Pakistan for the provision of facilities and the required security in this regard.

Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman assured the Chinese Ambassador to provide a safe and more secure environment in the project area for the safety of Chinese workers. He said that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on WAPDA projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water China WAPDA Progress All Government

Recent Stories

US Oil Consumption Wanes Amid Sliding Summer Deman ..

US Oil Consumption Wanes Amid Sliding Summer Demand - Energy Agency

15 seconds ago
 VC University of Sindh for improving research base ..

VC University of Sindh for improving research based teaching standard

17 seconds ago
 Belgian Asylum Minister Rejects Calls to Stop Depo ..

Belgian Asylum Minister Rejects Calls to Stop Deporting Afghans

18 seconds ago
 PWP Chairperson announces merger with PTI

PWP Chairperson announces merger with PTI

22 seconds ago
 Getting relief for MNS in court cases, objective ..

Getting relief for MNS in court cases, objective behind revival of PDM's dead ..

4 minutes ago
 NMU VC visits A&E ward

NMU VC visits A&E ward

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.