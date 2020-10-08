UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Chairman Calls On KP Chief Minister

Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:39 PM

WAPDA chairman calls on KP chief minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday.

They discussed a number of issues pertaining to the Mohmand Dam.

The provincial government and Wadpa would jointly prepare a mega development project for uplift of Mohmand district, said an official statement.

The development features several development schemes including roads, clean drinking water and projects in the health sector.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will visit the district soon and announce the development package. Local people would be given priority in provision of jobs in the development projects, it added.

During the meeting provision of clean drinking water to Peshawar city was also came under discussion.

