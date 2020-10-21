WAPDA chairman calls on prime minister

Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here,During the meeting, the WAPDA chairman briefed the prime minister about progress on the construction work of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams, a PM Office press release said.