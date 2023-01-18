WAPDA Chairman for minimizing flood impact on Nai Gaj dam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has directed the project management to make concerted efforts for minimizing adverse impact of the recent flood due to Nai Gaj Dam, being constructed by WAPDA on River Gaj, 65-Km North-West of Dadu in Sindh province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review post-flood scenario on Nai Gaj Dam Project, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Member (Water) WAPDA, General Manager (Projects) South, Project Director Nai Gaj Dam and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractor.

A detailed presentation was made during the meeting about pre and post-flood situation on the project.

It was briefed that the construction work on the project has been resumed last month, which remained suspended about five months due to the devastating flood in the project area.

At present, work is continuing on different sites of the project including the main dam and the spillway.

The Chairman, while underlining the significance of the project, emphasized upon the project management to chalk out a contingency plan to offset possible delays in the project.

Nai Gaj Dam is a multi-purpose project, with main objectives to store water for irrigated agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low-cost hydel electricity.

It will have a gross water storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet with command area of 28,800 acres of land. Installed generation capacity of the project stands at 4.2 MW. The project is scheduled to complete by the end 2024.