WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Basha Dam Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani visited Diamer-Basha Dam Project in the wake of an incident that took place on Friday at one of the construction sites of the project.

The chairman had a detailed round of the incident's site and interacted with the workers during the visit. GM (Security), CEO Diamer Basha Company, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project) and representatives of the contractors and the consultants were also present, according to WAPDA spokesman here on Saturday.

Earlier, the management of Diamer-Basha Dam Project informed the chairman about causes of the accident and details about rescue and relief operation.

The chairman expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

Emphasizing upon the contractors and the consultants to thoroughly re-look at the current safety guidelines, he directed the project management to put in place at all construction sites an effective safety mechanism to avoid such incidents in future.

The chairman also gave away cheques of the compensation amount to the workers who sustained minor injuries in Friday's accident. It is to be mentioned that Chairman WAPDA had already announced compensation of Rs. 500,000 each for the families of deceased, Rs. 500,000 each for the workers severely injured and Rs. 200,000 each for the workers with minor injuries. This compensation is in addition to the one which the affectees of the incident will receive from the Contractor as per rules.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed on River Indus, 40-Kilometer downstream of Chilas town. Construction work is simultaneously underway on more than dozen of sites.