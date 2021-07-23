UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Chairman Meets Chinese Ambassador

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

WAPDA chairman meets Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) Friday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

The matters relating to construction of Dasu Hydropower Project in the context of July 14 incident were discussed in detail during the meeting, said a press release.

The Chinese Ambassador and WAPDA Chairman expressed their resolve to restart construction activities on the project soon.

Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman also had a meeting with China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Vice President and Chief Executive Officer and discussed with them the matters pertaining to ensuring a safe and more secure environment in the project area.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of Dasu incident, the civil administration, WAPDA and CGGC decided with mutual consultation to suspend construction on the project for a few days so that the matter could be re-organized and construction may be resumed in a more secure atmosphere.

