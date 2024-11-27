Open Menu

WAPDA Chairman Reviews Construction Progress On K-IV Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr. Lt-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani visited the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to review the construction progress at various components, including intake works, pumping stations, and pressurised pipelines.

During the visit, the chairman underscored the critical importance of the K-IV Project for addressing Karachi’s growing water needs. He urged the project team to accelerate construction activities and adhere to the project timelines, according to WAPDA spokesman here Wednesday.

The chairman highlighted the need for seamless collaboration and maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders especially the Government of Sindh to ensure timely execution of power supply component and augmentation works critical to the project’s completion.

Earlier, the General Manager/Project Director of K-IV Project briefed the Chairman about the progress on each milestone and timelines for remaining work and strategies to meet the targets. Financial progress, as well as the funding required to complete the project on schedule, were also discussed. With the cumulative progress currently at 52.65 percent, the phase I of the project is scheduled for completion in June 2026, contingent upon the timely release of funds.

